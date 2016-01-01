Crystal Rose, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crystal Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Crystal Rose, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Crystal Rose, PA-C
Crystal Rose, PA-C is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Kernersville, NC.
Crystal Rose works at
Crystal Rose's Office Locations
Novant Health Headache & Sleep Medicine - Union Cross1471 Jag Branch Blvd Unit 105, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 571-7402
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Crystal Rose, PA-C
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1215983044
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Crystal Rose accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Crystal Rose using Healthline FindCare.
Crystal Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Crystal Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Crystal Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.