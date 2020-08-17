Crystal Sepulvado, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crystal Sepulvado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Crystal Sepulvado, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lufkin, TX.
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group1105 W Frank Ave Ste 110, Lufkin, TX 75904 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00pm - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very knowlegeable and treated me as a partner in my health care. I was very impressed with her and liked her a lot.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1558733238
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Crystal Sepulvado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Crystal Sepulvado accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Crystal Sepulvado using Healthline FindCare.
Crystal Sepulvado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Crystal Sepulvado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Sepulvado.
