Crystal Sepulvado, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Crystal Sepulvado, FNP

Crystal Sepulvado, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lufkin, TX. 

Crystal Sepulvado works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Crystal Sepulvado's Office Locations

    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    1105 W Frank Ave Ste 110, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00pm - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Aug 17, 2020
    Very knowlegeable and treated me as a partner in my health care. I was very impressed with her and liked her a lot.
    Karon Cook — Aug 17, 2020
    Crystal Sepulvado's Office & Staff

    About Crystal Sepulvado, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1558733238
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

