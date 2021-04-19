See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Appleton, WI
Crystal Sturgis, PA

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Crystal Sturgis, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin - Madison|University Of Wisconsin Madison and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.

Crystal Sturgis works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care- Appleton
    820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4834
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 19, 2021
    I have seen crystal both myself and my 6 year old son. I was seen for knee pain and my son had a broken leg. She was always great and friendly. She was very informative with what was going on and explained things in a way I could understand. I never felt rushed or just a number during the visits. I always left knowing what the next plan of action would be. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
    Noel Doering — Apr 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Crystal Sturgis, PA

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1912993247
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Wisconsin - Madison|University Of Wisconsin Madison
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.