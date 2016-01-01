See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Cuishan Wu, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Cuishan Wu, MD

Dr. Cuishan Wu, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Wu works at Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care - Infectious Disease in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care - Infectious Disease
    354 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Bldg 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Voorhees Specialty Care- Infectious Diseases
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Cuishan Wu, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1598173486
    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper University Health Care
    • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
    • Facultad De Medicina
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cuishan Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

