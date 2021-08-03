Dr. Curt Hill, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curt Hill, PHD
Dr. Curt Hill, PHD is a Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Hill works at
Psychological Services, PLC1616 E Indian School Rd Ste 237, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 300-6899
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing Dr Hill for a year and I have been very pleased. He is professional and empathetic. His experience is top notch. This year has been really tough and he has expertly helped me.
- Psychology
- English
- 1881673598
- Vamc
- UNIVERSITY OF DENVER
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods.