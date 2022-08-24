Overview of Dr. Curtis Baxstrom, OD

Dr. Curtis Baxstrom, OD is an Optometrist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Optometry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PACIFIC UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Baxstrom works at Northwest Vision & Learning Center in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.