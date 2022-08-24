Dr. Curtis Baxstrom, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baxstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Baxstrom, OD
Overview of Dr. Curtis Baxstrom, OD
Dr. Curtis Baxstrom, OD is an Optometrist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Optometry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PACIFIC UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Baxstrom works at
Dr. Baxstrom's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Vision & Learning Center1705 S 324th Pl, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baxstrom?
Dr Baxstrom is a saint. After my brain injury I worked with him correcting my exotropia. Odd things like moving my eyes from one corner of the room to the other would make me cry and panic but Dr Baxstrom was gentle with me and guided me through the healing of my brain/eye injury with compassion and kindness. With his and my speech therapists help I was able to start a long healing process other doctors wouldn't acknowledge. I am forever grateful to have been able to receive his help and understanding with one of the most bizarre injuries a person can go through. Not just 5 but a whole galaxy of stars to recommend him.
About Dr. Curtis Baxstrom, OD
- Optometry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1699767285
Education & Certifications
- PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baxstrom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baxstrom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baxstrom using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baxstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baxstrom works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baxstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baxstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baxstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baxstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.