Dr. Curtis Brennan, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Curtis Brennan, DC is a Chiropractor in Lees Summit, MO. 

Dr. Brennan works at Brennan Chiropractic in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Axis Chiropractic and Wellness
    229 Nw Blue Pkwy, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 347-9747

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

About Dr. Curtis Brennan, DC

  • Chiropractic
  • English
  • 1376667394
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Curtis Brennan, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brennan works at Brennan Chiropractic in Lees Summit, MO. View the full address on Dr. Brennan’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brennan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

