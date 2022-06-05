Curtis Chow, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Curtis Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Curtis Chow, FNP
Overview
Curtis Chow, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Redding, CA.
Curtis Chow works at
Locations
-
1
Redding Family Medical Group2510 Airpark Dr Ste 201, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 225-6193
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Curtis Chow?
Gave me sound recommendations along with something to helpnwith the pain. After following his instructions I was 100% the next morning. Didn't need the pain medication on the second day. Thank you Curtis. I am very grateful to have you in my arsenal of health providers.
About Curtis Chow, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750461794
Frequently Asked Questions
Curtis Chow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Curtis Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Curtis Chow works at
4 patients have reviewed Curtis Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Curtis Chow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Curtis Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Curtis Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.