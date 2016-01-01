Dr. Grundy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curtis Grundy, PHD
Overview
Dr. Curtis Grundy, PHD is a Psychologist in Vinita, OK.
Dr. Grundy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rocmnd Area Youth Services Inc.1520 Industrial Ave, Vinita, OK 74301 Directions (918) 629-8664
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grundy?
About Dr. Curtis Grundy, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1043393234
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grundy works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grundy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grundy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grundy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grundy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.