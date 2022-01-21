Dr. Curtis Horton, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curtis Horton, DC
Overview
Dr. Curtis Horton, DC is a Chiropractor in Springfield, MO.
Dr. Horton works at
Locations
-
1
Family Chiropractic Center2027 E CHERRY ST, Springfield, MO 65802 Directions (417) 865-2486
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horton?
I drive long distances for a neck adjustment. He uses a method not performed by most chiropractors but it works well.
About Dr. Curtis Horton, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1225251648
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horton works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.