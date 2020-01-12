Dr. Cyd Strauss, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strauss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cyd Strauss, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cyd Strauss, PHD is a Psychologist in Gainesville, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4101 NW 37th Pl Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 331-0020
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very easy to talk to. I am very comfortable with her and her staff
About Dr. Cyd Strauss, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1124132444
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strauss accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauss.
