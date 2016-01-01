Cynthia Anderson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Anderson, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cynthia Anderson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Huntington Beach, CA.
Cynthia Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
PsychSource2130 Main St Ste 120, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 264-6659
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Anderson?
About Cynthia Anderson, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1235447897
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Anderson works at
Cynthia Anderson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.