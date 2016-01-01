Cynthia Bednarchik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Bednarchik, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Cynthia Bednarchik, FNP-BC
Cynthia Bednarchik, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Cynthia Bednarchik's Office Locations
- 1 301 N 8th St Ste PAV4B, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 545-8000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Bednarchik?
About Cynthia Bednarchik, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801231741
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Bednarchik accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Bednarchik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Cynthia Bednarchik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Bednarchik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Bednarchik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Bednarchik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.