Cynthia Benson-Adams, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Benson-Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cynthia Benson-Adams, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cynthia Benson-Adams, LMFT is a Counselor in Kennewick, WA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8121 W Quinault Ave Ste F202, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 579-0202
View All Accepted Carriers
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Benson-Adams?
I worked with Cynthia for about a year. She was very kind and knowledgeable about different ways to help me. One thing I thought she did well in particular was listen to me and take what I had to say into account. She worked with me like a team instead of just prescribing a treatment that I didn’t think would help
About Cynthia Benson-Adams, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1497863922
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Benson-Adams accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Benson-Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Cynthia Benson-Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Benson-Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Benson-Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Benson-Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.