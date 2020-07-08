Cynthia Borges-Odell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Borges-Odell, LMFT
Overview
Cynthia Borges-Odell, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Turlock, CA.
Locations
384 E Olive Ave Ste 1, Turlock, CA 95380
Directions
(209) 602-2098
Tuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Cynthia has been very helpful with my mental health. I have learn many new coping skills and my depression as decreased tremendously. I wold strongly recommend Cynthia to others in need.
About Cynthia Borges-Odell, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Borges-Odell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Cynthia Borges-Odell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Borges-Odell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Borges-Odell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Borges-Odell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.