Cynthia Brady, APRN

Pediatric Pulmonology
Overview of Cynthia Brady, APRN

Cynthia Brady, APRN is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Cynthia Brady works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cynthia Brady's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Croup Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Croup
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Epiglottitis Chevron Icon
Infectious Lung Diseases Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculous Uveitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    About Cynthia Brady, APRN

    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1184625931
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

