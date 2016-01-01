Cynthia Brander accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Brander, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cynthia Brander, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Rockford, IL.
Cynthia Brander works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Counseling Associates of Rockford6975 Redansa Dr, Rockford, IL 61108 Directions (815) 398-7000Monday8:30am - 8:00pmTuesday8:30am - 8:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 8:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Brander?
About Cynthia Brander, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1639301211
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Brander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Brander works at
5 patients have reviewed Cynthia Brander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Brander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Brander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Brander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.