Cynthia Campbell, MAMFT
Overview
Cynthia Campbell, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Torrance, CA.
Locations
- 1 24050 Madison St Ste 104, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 378-3355
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Cynthia's insight was remarkable. She was able to help my daughter and I see and understand the reality of things happening in our lives that we needed to come to terms with. She is easy to talk to. I would recommend her to anyone anywhere. Thank you Cynthia.
About Cynthia Campbell, MAMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
