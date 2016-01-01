Cynthia Cano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Cano, LMFT
Overview
Cynthia Cano, LMFT is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX.
Cynthia Cano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diana R. Galvan Pllc11122 Wurzbach Rd Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 699-0345
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Cano?
About Cynthia Cano, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1538221353
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Cano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Cano works at
Cynthia Cano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Cano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Cano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Cano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.