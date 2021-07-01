Dr. Cynthia Carnie, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carnie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Carnie, OD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Carnie, OD
Dr. Cynthia Carnie, OD is an Optometrist in Hot Springs, AR.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carnie's Office Locations
- 1 1540 Airport Rd, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions (501) 318-2020
- 2 1827 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901 Directions (501) 624-5492
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carnie and her staff go way and beyond to help you.. The greatest staff!!!! 15 1/2 stars.. I have recommended numerous people about her. Can I work on commission ... lol
About Dr. Cynthia Carnie, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carnie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carnie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carnie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carnie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carnie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carnie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carnie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.