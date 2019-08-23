See All Counselors in New Orleans, LA
Cynthia Cashman, NCC

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Cynthia Cashman, NCC is a Counselor in New Orleans, LA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1529 River Oaks Rd W Ste 126, New Orleans, LA 70123 (504) 864-9823
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 23, 2019
    Aug 23, 2019
I've been seeing Cynthia for a little over a year now. She is an amazing person and an even better counselor. I've never felt judged or looked down on in any way and I get better and better with each appointment I got to.
    HEM — Aug 23, 2019
    Photo: Cynthia Cashman, NCC
    About Cynthia Cashman, NCC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154569697
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cynthia Cashman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Cynthia Cashman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Cashman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Cashman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Cashman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

