Cynthia Churgin, CNM

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Overview of Cynthia Churgin, CNM

Cynthia Churgin, CNM is a Nurse Practitioner in Gilbert, AZ. 

Cynthia Churgin works at Comprehensive Womens Healthcare in Gilbert, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cynthia Churgin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive womens Healthcare
    201 W Guadalupe Rd Ste 310, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 17, 2021
I had a follow visit , Everybody was very nice checking me in and making sure I was well taking care of.
JILL MACLENNAN — May 17, 2021
Photo: Cynthia Churgin, CNM
About Cynthia Churgin, CNM

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1255405619
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Cynthia Churgin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Cynthia Churgin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Cynthia Churgin works at Comprehensive Womens Healthcare in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Cynthia Churgin’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Cynthia Churgin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Churgin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Churgin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Churgin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

