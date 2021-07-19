See All Psychiatrists in Des Moines, IA
Cynthia Coenen, PMHNP-BC

Psychiatry
4.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Des Moines, IA
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Cynthia Coenen, PMHNP-BC

Cynthia Coenen, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel Univ.

Cynthia Coenen works at Synergy Clinical Services LLC in Des Moines, IA with other offices in West Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cynthia Coenen's Office Locations

    Synergy Clinical Services LLC
    3004 30th St, Des Moines, IA 50310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 255-8399
    6000 University Ave Ste 200, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 241-2300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 19, 2021
    Great individual and practitioner First professional my son likes and trusts
    — Jul 19, 2021
    Photo: Cynthia Coenen, PMHNP-BC
    Cynthia Coenen's Office & Staff

    Experience with Cynthia Coenen

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Cynthia Coenen, PMHNP-BC

    • Psychiatry
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467907394
    Education & Certifications

    • Des Moines Va Med Ctr
    • Drexel Univ
    • Grand View University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cynthia Coenen, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Coenen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cynthia Coenen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Cynthia Coenen accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Cynthia Coenen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Cynthia Coenen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Coenen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Coenen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Coenen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

