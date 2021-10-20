Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Curry, PHD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Curry, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dallas, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8140 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 343-1353
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Curry?
Remarkable person with the highest integrity and intelligence!
About Dr. Cynthia Curry, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306998455
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.