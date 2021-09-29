Cynthia Eis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Eis, LPC
Overview
Cynthia Eis, LPC is a Counselor in Prescott, AZ.
Cynthia Eis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Prescott Relationship Center Pllc510 E Moeller St, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 925-9477
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Eis?
I really love working with Cindy. She is incredible at listening and desensitizing difficult issues. Her understanding and lack of judgment have helped me free myself from shame and given me the ability to work through hard memories.
About Cynthia Eis, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1679061410
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Eis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Eis works at
2 patients have reviewed Cynthia Eis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Eis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Eis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Eis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.