Cynthia Ferguson, PA

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Cynthia Ferguson, PA is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in General Practice (Physician Assistant), has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University - School of Medicine.

Cynthia Ferguson works at Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    5630 Lowery Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 455-5009
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    1035 Champions Way Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 925-1860

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Steroid Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 27, 2021
    She is the best. She helped me with dark discoloration on my cheeks. My skin is so beautiful. Thank you!!!
    — Jun 27, 2021
    Photo: Cynthia Ferguson, PA
    About Cynthia Ferguson, PA

    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255350765
    Education & Certifications

    • Norwalk Hosp/Yale University School Med
    • Duke University - School of Medicine
    • College of William and Mary, Williamsburg VA
