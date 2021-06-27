Cynthia Ferguson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cynthia Ferguson, PA
Overview
Cynthia Ferguson, PA is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in General Practice (Physician Assistant), has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University - School of Medicine.
Cynthia Ferguson works at
Locations
Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology5630 Lowery Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 455-5009Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology1035 Champions Way Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 925-1860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best. She helped me with dark discoloration on my cheeks. My skin is so beautiful. Thank you!!!
About Cynthia Ferguson, PA
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1255350765
Education & Certifications
- Norwalk Hosp/Yale University School Med
- Duke University - School of Medicine
- College of William and Mary, Williamsburg VA
Frequently Asked Questions
