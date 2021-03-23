Cynthia Ferrari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Ferrari, MFT
Cynthia Ferrari, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Castro Valley, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 20632 Redwood Rd Ste D, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Directions (510) 581-1274
What would we do without Cynthia? She has helped many members of our family for a myriad of reasons over the years, and she is a shining light of hope for us. I never get too stressed or too worried knowing Cynthia is only a phone call away. I’ve been to many therapists over the years, but if you are looking for a good listener, a no-BS perspective and to actually learn something about yourself and make serious headway, Cynthia is the right choice for you. She’s magnificent.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1043426984
6 patients have reviewed Cynthia Ferrari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Ferrari.
