Overview

Cynthia Fiacco, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.



Cynthia Fiacco works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.