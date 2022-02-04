Cynthia Fischbach, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Fischbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cynthia Fischbach, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview of Cynthia Fischbach, PT
Cynthia Fischbach, PT is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Cynthia Fischbach works at
Cynthia Fischbach's Office Locations
Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic (Duluth)1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Cindy is one of the Best . She is knowledgeable and Kind . She helped me heal through a difficult injury through Fascial Counterstrain work and strengthening . I cant Thank her enough .
About Cynthia Fischbach, PT
- Occupational Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1164893830
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Cynthia Fischbach has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Fischbach accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Cynthia Fischbach using Healthline FindCare.
Cynthia Fischbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Fischbach works at
3 patients have reviewed Cynthia Fischbach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Fischbach.
