Cynthia Fischbach, PT

Occupational Medicine
2.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Cynthia Fischbach, PT

Cynthia Fischbach, PT is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Cynthia Fischbach works at Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cynthia Fischbach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic (Duluth)
    1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 04, 2022
    Cindy is one of the Best . She is knowledgeable and Kind . She helped me heal through a difficult injury through Fascial Counterstrain work and strengthening . I cant Thank her enough .
    Susan Chandler — Feb 04, 2022
    About Cynthia Fischbach, PT

    Specialties
    • Occupational Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1164893830
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

