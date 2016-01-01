Cynthia Gagne accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Gagne, LMHC
Overview
Cynthia Gagne, LMHC is a Counselor in Fitchburg, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 348 Lunenburg St Ste 201, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Directions (978) 342-0365
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Gagne?
About Cynthia Gagne, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1184771685
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Gagne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Cynthia Gagne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Gagne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Gagne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Gagne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.