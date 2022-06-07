Cynthia Gardner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cynthia Gardner, PA-C
Overview
Cynthia Gardner, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Austin, TX.
Cynthia Gardner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Family Physicians5625 Eiger Rd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 892-7076Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Gardner?
I've seen Cynde for over 20 years now. She always takes her time, she is compassionate and reassuring. When I've felt like something was off, she ran all of the tests and helped me figure out what was making me feel so off. She sees me as a person and I genuinely feel that she cares about me and my wellbeing. I would definitely recommend her!
About Cynthia Gardner, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1851584742
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Gardner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Gardner works at
6 patients have reviewed Cynthia Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.