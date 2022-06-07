See All Physicians Assistants in Austin, TX
Cynthia Gardner, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Cynthia Gardner, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Austin, TX. 

Cynthia Gardner works at Premier Family Physicians in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Family Physicians
    5625 Eiger Rd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 892-7076
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 07, 2022
    I've seen Cynde for over 20 years now. She always takes her time, she is compassionate and reassuring. When I've felt like something was off, she ran all of the tests and helped me figure out what was making me feel so off. She sees me as a person and I genuinely feel that she cares about me and my wellbeing. I would definitely recommend her!
    jkanders5 — Jun 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cynthia Gardner, PA-C
    About Cynthia Gardner, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851584742
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cynthia Gardner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cynthia Gardner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Cynthia Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cynthia Gardner works at Premier Family Physicians in Austin, TX. View the full address on Cynthia Gardner’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Cynthia Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Gardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

