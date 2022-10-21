See All Neurosurgeons in Bermuda Run, NC
Cynthia Gimbert, FNP

Neurosurgery
Cynthia Gimbert, FNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bermuda Run, NC. 

Cynthia Gimbert works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Bermuda Run in Bermuda Run, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Brain Spine Surgery Bermuda Run
    152 E Kinderton Way Ste 101, Bermuda Run, NC 27006
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    She is very well prepared, really knows her stuff and worked seamlessly with Dr. Bell. Most importantly, she is a genuinely good person who really cares. That gave me the peace of mind that she would always look out form me, listen to me and do the right thing.
    Young Dad — Oct 21, 2022
    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1316215866
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

    Cynthia Gimbert, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Gimbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cynthia Gimbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cynthia Gimbert works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Bermuda Run in Bermuda Run, NC. View the full address on Cynthia Gimbert’s profile.

    Cynthia Gimbert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Gimbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Gimbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Gimbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

