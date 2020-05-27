See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Cynthia Giocomarra, PSY.D

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Giocomarra, PSY.D is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Antioch University Of Psychology.

Dr. Giocomarra works at Gotham Wellness Group in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Sayville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Empire Chiropractic Wellness PC
    43 Clark St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 691-8035
  2. 2
    Remote Appointments via Video
    72 Saxton Avenue Saxton Ave, Sayville, NY 11782 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 691-8035
    Monday
    12:00pm - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 9:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 2:30pm
    Sunday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm

Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 27, 2020
    I have a stressful career that gets me wound up sometimes. Apparently I have anxiety and panic issues. My wife suggested I give Cynthia a call as a possible remedy for this anxiety. I’ve been having weekly sessions for over a year now and I rarely feel the same level of panic and stress anymore. She’ good.
    Michael — May 27, 2020
    About Dr. Cynthia Giocomarra, PSY.D

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992293914
    Education & Certifications

    • Santa Monica Hosp-Ucla Affil
    • Antioch University Of Psychology
    • UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Giocomarra, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giocomarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giocomarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Giocomarra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giocomarra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giocomarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giocomarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

