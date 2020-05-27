Dr. Cynthia Giocomarra, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giocomarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Giocomarra, PSY.D is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Antioch University Of Psychology.
Empire Chiropractic Wellness PC43 Clark St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (631) 691-8035
Remote Appointments via Video72 Saxton Avenue Saxton Ave, Sayville, NY 11782 Directions (631) 691-8035Monday12:00pm - 9:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 9:00pmFriday12:00pm - 2:30pmSunday12:00pm - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have a stressful career that gets me wound up sometimes. Apparently I have anxiety and panic issues. My wife suggested I give Cynthia a call as a possible remedy for this anxiety. I’ve been having weekly sessions for over a year now and I rarely feel the same level of panic and stress anymore. She’ good.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1992293914
- Santa Monica Hosp-Ucla Affil
- Antioch University Of Psychology
- UCLA
