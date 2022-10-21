Dr. Cynthia Harris, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Harris, PHD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Harris, PHD is a Psychologist in Plantation, FL.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
Broward Counseling Services LLC8030 Peters Rd Ste D106, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 475-9503Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Harris is a brilliant therapist. For me, she is approachable and comforting and at the same time direct. As a mother and a wife I have utilized Dr Harris's tools to navigate my way through life's challenges and with her guidance I had successful results. I am comforted to know she is a phone call away if I need her. She is 1 in a million and I am thankful for her everyday. Her office is pleasant and easy to work with for appoints.
About Dr. Cynthia Harris, PHD
Psychology
- English
NPI: 1790834000
Education & Certifications
Beth Israel Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.