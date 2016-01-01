See All Nurse Practitioners in Kansas City, MO
Cynthia Heck

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Cynthia Heck

Cynthia Heck is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, MO. 

Cynthia Heck works at Tri County Mental Health Svs in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cynthia Heck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tri County Mental Health Svs
    3100 NE 83rd St Ste 1001, Kansas City, MO 64119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 468-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excelsior Springs Hospital
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Cynthia Heck

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659825511
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cynthia Heck is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Heck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cynthia Heck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cynthia Heck works at Tri County Mental Health Svs in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Cynthia Heck’s profile.

    Cynthia Heck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Heck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Heck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Heck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

