Dr. Cynthia Kochis, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Kochis, PHD is a Counselor in Marquette, MI.
Locations
- 1 401 N 3rd St Ste B, Marquette, MI 49855 Directions (906) 226-1410
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kochis is an excellent counselor and psychologist who has helped me work through some difficult issues with experience, expertise, compassion and knowledge. She is a good listener who helps you work through issues and feelings by asking questions and help you find the answers that will work for you in your life.
About Dr. Cynthia Kochis, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1598729121
Frequently Asked Questions
