Cynthia Kusler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Kusler, FNP
Cynthia Kusler, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR.
Cynthia Kusler works at
Evergreen Family Medicine Womens Health1937 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Cynthia Kusler?
I've been seeing Cynthia Kusler for at least 7 years. I find her to be well educated and thorough during my visits. Ms. Kusler is a friendly and compassionate woman who is actually concerned about overall health. She is a great listener who is efficient and engaging. The front desk staff at her new location on W. Harvard leave something to be desired. In my opinion, the reception staff lack basic customer skills. They are not welcoming or eager to help people. Many are confused about how to do their jobs and don't smile unless they're sharing stories with their coworkers. Of course, time with Ms. Kusler is worth it, which is why she earned five stars from me.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1578725982
- Mercy Medical Center
Cynthia Kusler accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Cynthia Kusler using Healthline FindCare.
Cynthia Kusler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Cynthia Kusler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Kusler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Kusler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Kusler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.