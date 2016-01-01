Cynthia Bursik, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Bursik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cynthia Bursik, OTR
Offers telehealth
Overview of Cynthia Bursik, OTR
Cynthia Bursik, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Cynthia Bursik's Office Locations
Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Cynthia Bursik, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1417446816
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
