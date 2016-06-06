Cynthia Lindeman, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Lindeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cynthia Lindeman, LPC
Overview
Cynthia Lindeman, LPC is a Counselor in Rockdale, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 125 N Main St, Rockdale, TX 76567 Directions (512) 543-5112
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, caring, willing to listen and advise as needed. Easy to work with.
About Cynthia Lindeman, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bs Psychology , Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Lindeman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Lindeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Cynthia Lindeman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Lindeman.
