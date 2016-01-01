Cynthia Luthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Luthy, FNP-C
Overview of Cynthia Luthy, FNP-C
Cynthia Luthy, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Toledo, OH.
Cynthia Luthy works at
Cynthia Luthy's Office Locations
-
1
Point Shoreland Health Center2755 Shoreland Ave, Toledo, OH 43611 Directions (419) 479-7000
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Luthy?
About Cynthia Luthy, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679175384
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Luthy works at
Cynthia Luthy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Luthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Luthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Luthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.