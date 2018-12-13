Dr. Mellor-Crummey accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cynthia Mellor-Crummey, PHD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Mellor-Crummey, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sugar Land, TX.

Locations
- 1 101 Southwestern Blvd Ste 211, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 813-6740
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mellor-Crummey is a wonderful woman and fantastic therapist. I've been seeing her for years and I've had great improvements in the areas we've worked on. Shes kind, considerate, helpful, while making sure to be honest and letting me know when I'm in the wrong and not babying me, which would make progress impossible if she did that kind of stuff. She has been very available to me, even when I request an urgent appointment. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Cynthia Mellor-Crummey, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1194873414
Frequently Asked Questions
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellor-Crummey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellor-Crummey.
