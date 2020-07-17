Cynthia Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Miller, APRN
Overview of Cynthia Miller, APRN
Cynthia Miller, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN. They graduated from University Of Alabama At Huntsville.
Cynthia Miller works at
Cynthia Miller's Office Locations
Behavior Health Consultants, LLC745 S Church St Ste 303, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 569-8636Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She helped me feel better after so many years of getting misdiagnosed at other offices. I will be forever grateful.
About Cynthia Miller, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497790992
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama At Huntsville
Cynthia Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Cynthia Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Miller.
