Cynthia Neal, APRN is a Cardiology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from ARMSTRONG ATLANTIC STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Cynthia Neal works at Tidelands Health General and Vascular Surgery in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Pawleys Island, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.