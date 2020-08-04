Cynthia Norton-Subega accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Norton-Subega, LMFT
Cynthia Norton-Subega, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Jose, CA.
Alliance Counseling Center1040 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95125 Directions (408) 293-4489
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Have seen her for 12+ years. Cynthia has helped me navigate critical life changes, beautifully, with her great sense of humor and kindness.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1154486892
Cynthia Norton-Subega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Cynthia Norton-Subega. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Norton-Subega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Norton-Subega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Norton-Subega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.