Cynthia O'Harren

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Cynthia O'Harren

Cynthia O'Harren is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX. 

Cynthia O'Harren works at Baylor Family Medicine in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cynthia O'Harren's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthtexas Provider Network
    900 W Magnolia Ave Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76104 (817) 921-6166
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Nov 03, 2019
    She's truly an angel. She also cares deeply for her patients and takes the time to show them that.
    Noel Hemphill DeBord — Nov 03, 2019
    About Cynthia O'Harren

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013087501
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cynthia O'Harren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Cynthia O'Harren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cynthia O'Harren works at Baylor Family Medicine in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Cynthia O'Harren’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Cynthia O'Harren. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia O'Harren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia O'Harren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia O'Harren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

