Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cynthia Ramirez, PHD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Ramirez, PHD is a Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Locations
Georgia Mental Health Inst Lab1256 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30306 Directions (404) 727-3498
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Cynthia Ramirez, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1821381229
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.