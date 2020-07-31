Dr. Reynolds accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cynthia Reynolds, PHD
Dr. Cynthia Reynolds, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tulsa, OK.
- 1 1415 S Trenton Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120 Directions (918) 712-7227
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
My experience was excellent. Dr. Reynolds provides psychotherapy, which is a particular protocol to address deep-seated familial type issues and help me understand and resolve some long-standing issues. I do wish she would learn some EMDR to compliment her practice.
- Clinical Psychology
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
