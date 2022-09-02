Cynthia Salgado, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Salgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cynthia Salgado, NP
Overview of Cynthia Salgado, NP
Cynthia Salgado, NP is an Urology Nurse Practitioner in Saint Joseph, MI.
Cynthia Salgado works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Cynthia Salgado's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeland Urology815 Saint Joseph Dr Ste F, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 983-3455
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Salgado?
Cynthia was attentive to my concerns. Expressed general concern and Knowledge, lakeland has added wonderful New provider to their team.
About Cynthia Salgado, NP
- Urology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598309437
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Salgado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Salgado accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Salgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Salgado works at
Cynthia Salgado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Salgado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Salgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Salgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.