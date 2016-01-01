See All Speech Pathologists / Therapists in Lake City, FL
Cynthia Stephens, MA CCC-SLP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Cynthia Stephens, MA CCC-SLP

Speech-Language Pathology
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Lake City, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Cynthia Stephens, MA CCC-SLP

Cynthia Stephens, MA CCC-SLP is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Lake City, FL. 

Cynthia Stephens works at Morse Chiropractic in Lake City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Cynthia Stephens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Morse Chiropractic
    444 SW Alachua Ave # 2, Lake City, FL 32025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 243-9928

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Apraxia
Asperger Syndrome
Auditory Processing Disorders
Apraxia
Asperger Syndrome
Auditory Processing Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Apraxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Apraxia
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Auditory Processing Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Developmental Language Delay Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Expressive Language Disorder Chevron Icon
Language Problems Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Mixed Receptive-Expressive Language Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech Delay Chevron Icon
Speech Therapy Chevron Icon
Stuttering Therapy Chevron Icon
Voice Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cynthia Stephens?

    Photo: Cynthia Stephens, MA CCC-SLP
    How would you rate your experience with Cynthia Stephens, MA CCC-SLP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cynthia Stephens to family and friends

    Cynthia Stephens' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cynthia Stephens

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cynthia Stephens, MA CCC-SLP.

    About Cynthia Stephens, MA CCC-SLP

    Specialties
    • Speech-Language Pathology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598983579
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cynthia Stephens, MA CCC-SLP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cynthia Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cynthia Stephens works at Morse Chiropractic in Lake City, FL. View the full address on Cynthia Stephens’s profile.

    Cynthia Stephens has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Stephens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Cynthia Stephens, MA CCC-SLP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.