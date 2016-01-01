Cynthia Stephens, MA CCC-SLP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cynthia Stephens, MA CCC-SLP
Cynthia Stephens, MA CCC-SLP is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Lake City, FL.
Morse Chiropractic444 SW Alachua Ave # 2, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 243-9928
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Speech-Language Pathology
- English, Spanish
- 1598983579
Cynthia Stephens accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Stephens speaks Spanish.
