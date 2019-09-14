See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Port Orange, FL
Cynthia Streifer, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.0 (2)
Overview

Cynthia Streifer, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Port Orange, FL. 

Cynthia Streifer works at Center For Behavioral Medicine in Port Orange, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santrock Psychiatry LLC
    1730 Dunlawton Ave Ste 3, Port Orange, FL 32127
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 14, 2019
    Cynthia is clearly THE BEST LMFT therapist in the Daytona area. She is thorough, knowledgeable, fair and tough....just what I needed. Se is very adept at trauma therapy. I have been to several therapists over my 50+ years, but she shines above them all. I recommend her highly!
    cj — Sep 14, 2019
    About Cynthia Streifer, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174954598
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cynthia Streifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Cynthia Streifer works at Center For Behavioral Medicine in Port Orange, FL.

    2 patients have reviewed Cynthia Streifer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Streifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Streifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

